Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori be say dem tiff one Cartier bangle wey worth £80,000

Thief pipo don steal £50m worth of jewellery from Tamara Ecclestone house for Kensington.

Tamara na di daughter of former Formula 1 oga Bernie Ecclestone.

Tori be say di robbery attack happun on Friday and dem say di incident "shake her well-well and make her vex".

According to tori pipo The Sun, rings, earrings, one Cartier bangle wey reach £80,000, wey her papa give her as wedding present dey among wetin dem tiff.

Di Met Police say dem neva arrest anybody.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tamara Ecclestone and her papa Bernie Ecclestone

Tok-tok pesin for Ecclestone say: "I go fit confam say dem break enta house. Di Internal security pipo dey co-operate with police ontop dis matter.

"Tamara and family dey angry and dey shake sake of di incident."

Met police say dem call officers make dem come dia house for Palace Green, Kensington, shortly after 23:00 GMT.

Image copyright PA Media Image example Thief pipo tiff all Tamara Ecclestone jewellery for di robbery incident

"Dem report di amount of jewellery wey dem tiff," na wetin di tok-tok pesin add put.