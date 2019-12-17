Why dis blind pipo dey campaign to stop some 'proverbs'

Saifullah Mukhtar and Bilkisu Ibrahim na two blind pipo for Kano, North West Nigeria.

Dem dey campaign to stop some proverbs wey dem say dey insult blind pipo for di region.

According to Saifullah, many of those proverbs dey make some of dem cry because e dey make dem feel say society neva accept dem and dey disrespect dem.

"Some of our pipo dey cry because of dis proverbs, one of dem na 'Duk daya makaho yayi dare' wey mean say all na di same for blind man wey come for night or day.

"Dis one dey disrespect di fact say blind pesin no dey ever see light for im life."

"Anoda one na 'Kar dai a haifi da mara ido' wey mean say make u no go born pikin wey no dey see, dis one dey also make us shame and embarrass us because wetin dey dia to born pikin wey no dey see, no be to give am beta life and to make am fit in for society." Dis na wetin Saifullah yan.

Image example Saifullah dey give pesin flyer wey get some of di words dem no wan use ear hear

Image example Bilkisu dey give pesin flyer wey dem use hand do wey get di words dem no wan hear

Saifullah dey 17 years when e become blind for 2005.

Bilkisu become blind in 1996 dat time she dey 12 years old but dat one no stop her from getting education up to di masters level.

Both Saifullah and Bilkisu dey teach blind and deaf children for special education school. Dem say dem hope to make difference.

"We bin start am long time ago but come stop but now we go come back with full energy, we go dey visit media houses and also dey distribute flyers for street to tell pipo say abeg make dem stop dis proverbs wey dey pain us."

"Dis proverbs dey comot confidence for blind pipo we dey beg pipo to stop, tink of young blind pipo wey dey come for front."