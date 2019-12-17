Image copyright Others

Nigerians dey react to First Lady, Aisha Buhari social media birthday hailing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di president wife join odas to celebrate im 77th birthday as she post special message for am on social media.

"Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB. I wish you Allah's Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation .

"Long Live GMB Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria!" di message tok.

Pipo quick-quick enta comment section to tok dia mind.

Di first lady message dey come some days afta popular Nigerian newspaper punch declare say dem go begin call di president General Muhammadu Buhari and im administration regime to protest some of di tins wey no follow human rights wey dey happun under am.