You remember di Nigerian beauty queen wey win di heart of many wit di way she follow Miss Jamaica celebrate wen she win Miss World 2019?

Many no go quick forget about di video of how Miss Nigeria, jump up and down to rejoice wit Miss Jamaica di moment wen dem announce her as winner.

Although 21 year-old Nyekachi Douglas carri fifth inside di Miss World beauty pageant, na she everibodi dey tok about pass as di video clip begin go viral for social media.

Di next tin wey happen na say pipo begin use hashtag #Sisterhood to trend am. Many dey hail di reaction say na that of true friendship.

"I just overhappy, I forget say I dey ontop world stage," tok Douglas wey also be di current Miss World Africa.

She tok dis inside interview wey she follow BBC Focus on Africa programme do.

But how she come feel wit di way she trend all over di world?

"I no dey look my phone like that so I no sabi wetin dey happun for social media because I still dey try believe am for my mind say I make top five.

Wetin I really wan see for di world .... pipo no understand say Miss World no be place to dey compete wit one anoda but na place to support each oda," na so she use reply.

On why e be say just black-back women dey win pageants upandan, Douglas say e no get anytin to do wit racism, but dis women truly deserve dia crown.

Miss Universe 2019 crown go to black woman from South Africa

Di current Miss USA, Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss America na black women.

On 11 October, Douglas wey hail from Rivers State, win di Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MGBN) 2019 competition wey dem do for Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

Di last beauty queen from Rivers State to win MGBN na Agbani Darego, wey later win di Miss World crown for 2001.