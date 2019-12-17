Image copyright Others Image example Speaker of Nigeria House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

One Bill wey for see Presidents and Governors for Nigeria serve six-years for one term don fail to scale through second reading for di kontri House of Representatives.

Di bill for also consider six-year term for Members of di National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly.

Many members of di House of Representatives reject di bill wey John Dyegh from Benue State sponsor as di lawmakers vote against am.

Oga Dyegh tok say di bill dey necessary for members of di National Assembly to collect more experience for di six years instead of four.

Di lawmakers say instead wetin dem suppose look at na credible election process as six years fit no dey enough for President or governors to make any impact even if dem get di six year single term.