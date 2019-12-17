Image example Kenfack Jean and e kombi dem for strike

Four book pipo wit PHD, one drink poison and police ruff-handle three for drive dem Higher Education compound as 200 shiddon for show anger say deh no employ dem for teach for university.

President Biya announce special recruitment for 2018, 1888 candidates bin apply, goment take 1237, 909 bin bi na pipo weh deh no get job, den 287 from oda ministries wenh na already civil servants and 46 from abroad.

"For morning taim police and gendarmes bin kam intimidate we for komot for Higher Education compound, deh take we placards, police wound three", Doctor Kenfack Jean tell BBC News Pidgin.

Bridgit Lekane tell police say if deh near dem na die bodi deh go carri, den e drink some concoction for kill e sef, doctor Kenfack tori.

De big book pipo complain say plenti awouf, and mago-mago bi dey for de process.

Image example Kenfack Jean and e oda kombi dem wit PHD

For Kenfack, (e don teach for 9 years), injustice dey for seka say dey employ 100 pipo weh deh don already bi civil servants. De special recruitment bin bi na for jobless pipo weh deh get PHD.

Some pipo dia names komot for two different place, wit different subject and deh also complain say some pipo wit masters deh inside de list.

Anoda problem na say dia age go pass 45 years weh goment set for employ dem, if deh get for apply next year.

"We problem na say make national community know say we anger as deh no respect President Biya e instruction. if goment bin employ 2000 one taim deh for bi inside de list", Kenfack tok.

But Minster for Higher Education Jacques Fame Ndongo say deh follow instruction for presidency for employ 1000 first and den 500 two taims for 2020 and 2021.

Image example Minster for Higher Education, Jacque Fame Ndongo for presser

Fame Ndongo say de process bin bi transparent but say deh go fit shine eye for dia situation.

University lecturer, Doctor Yimbu Emmanuel, don laf de strike pipo sotei say e no fit imagine how some man go get big book go shiddon say e di strike for get goment work.

FE say plenti opportunities dey wit PHD and deh fit create dis own jobs for reduce poverty weh e high for 40percent.

But e also blame de system weh e di only encourage pipo for fain goment work.