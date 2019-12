Image copyright Honourable Akponyi

Ibrahim Isaah Ampim, aka Hon Aponkye who contest de Adukrom-Nima electoral area say he dey consider court action over en defeat.

"So far as we get de results wey everyone know sake of we get wana polling agents dey give us dema results. So if EC declare say we no win den we dey go Supreme Court. "

According to Hon Aponkye, plenty of en supporters who Ghanaians dey describe as 'mɛɛnatives' share pictures as proof say dem cast de ballot give am for social media top so that be evidence say like he for win.

Skip Twitter post by @EkowDjan_ Hon. Aponkye will win. He will save the entire nation from stress; at least for the four years ahead. 😹 pic.twitter.com/nWfmIO5hyG — Shoco (@EkowDjan_) December 17, 2019

Hon Aponkye dey trend for number one on Twitter for Ghana over en electoral loss.

Social media users for Ghana dey make fun of de situation sake of how dem chop am for de elections, despite en earlier lead for some polling stations.

But by de time full results go come through, den chop am.

Skip Twitter post by @Kobinaocrangh Hon Aponkye was celebrating for winning his strong polling station



thinking he has won the election but sadly it ended in tears 🤣💔 pic.twitter.com/EUNowr1ANG — Mr Chelsea 🇬🇭 (@Kobinaocrangh) December 17, 2019