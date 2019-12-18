N37billion: National Assembly building 'dey rotten, dey smell'

Image copyright SHIRAZ CHAKERA

Di National Assembly of Nigeria don defend di 37 billion naira wey President Muhammadu Buhari approve to renovate dia building complex.

Tok-tok pesin for di National Assembly Rawlings Agada tell BBC Pidgin say, since dem erect di building 20 years ago, dem never renovate am. Im add say di dome of di building dey leak, pipo no fit stay and need dey to upgrade di National Assembly building.

"No be say because moni no too dey den you go leave your house to collapse" Im tok.

Dis wan dey come as pipo begin react to dis amount wey dem say too much for di project.Recently, di president of di Senate, Ahmed Lawal bin tell tori pipo say, renovation work neva happun for National Assembly since 20 years now and dat some part of di building for phase one and di chambers get wahala.

Oga Ahmed bin add say na di Federal Capital Territory go handle di renovation to make sure say di building dey kampe.

Five tins wey National Assembly tok

Some of di dome of di building dey leak.

Everywhere dey smell - because di plumbing work don fail for Hous of Reps side.

Construction of di entire building never even complete - like the library, eatery and oda important areas.

Some of di building dey rotten.

Di place no dey comfortable and convenient to work inside.

Mr Agada say governance no be only about di pipo but also di institution of goment, im say in all di three arms of goment, di National Assembly represent di pipo and di lawmakers no go fit do dia job well-well if dia place of work no dey comfortable or convenient.

Meanwhile pipo bin enta twitter earlier to tok dia mind.