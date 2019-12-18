Image copyright Twitter/@horpizzle Image example ̀

I-no-go-gree pipo don light fire burn Sotitobire miracle church for Ondo state, south west Nigeria ontop accuse say dem discover di deadi bodi of one one-year-old pikin.

Na last month di pikin miss during church service for wia di mama wey be member bin dey worship.

Di mother of di pikin Modupe Kolawole bin don tell BBC say she suspect foul play for di way her pikin take disappear. She bin tok say di church no dey helep di authorities with dia investigations.

BBC Yoruba reporter wey dey di scene say e never confam say dem find di body of pikin inside di church.

Police tok-tok pesin for Ondo state confam di incident.

Pipo too don dey post video clips of how e happun.

Nigeria secret police arrest Alfa Babatunde, wey be di founder of di church last week in connection with the incident.