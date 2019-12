Bimbo Ademoye don act for some of the most interesting Nollywood movies for 2019 and wit new film Sugar Rush wey go dis Christmas e be like she don ready to takeover.

Even wit all dis one plus endorsement deals, Bimbo feel say na 2020 go be her year. She follow do Question Till Mouth Pain You wia she share gist on how she dey maintain her bodi plus her waist, her highlights and di gist behind her tattoo.

Oh, she also fit rap.

Producers: Sarah Tiamiyu and Abdulmalik Fahd