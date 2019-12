Image example Mayor for Kumbo e house

Mayor for Kumbo, Njong Donatus weh na Social Democratic Front, SDF party mimba di kweshion if deh burn e house na yi deh di stop or na elections.

Cameroon di prepare for parliamentary and council elections for number 9 day for February 2020.

Inside two days dis week, deh burn compound dem for SDF party big mimbas, Mayor for Kumbo, Njong Donatus and Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam from Batibo for Northwest Cameroon.

Njong Donatus tok for BBC News Pidgin as e house burn afta yesterday for night but deh get luck no man no die or burn but de damage pass e for even guess how much bi e loses.

Mayor for Kumbo, say na separatists burn e house deh don claim responsibility for social media.

For some taim separatists bin don warn say elections no go hold for Northwest and Southwest. SDF bin warn goment say deh go boycott elections if goment no so sometin for end de crisis.

But de kweshion weh e di ask na say, "wen deh burn e house na yi separatists di stop or na elections, no bi me ah call for elections".

Anoda kweshion weh mayor ask na why deh di target na SDF mimbas, wen ruling party and odas too di go for elections.

kidnap for about 20 SDF majors some deh di free den kidnap dem again for Jakiri, Kumbo and Bamenda di increase de mayor tok.

Njong say deh di do so for put pressure make SDF no go for elections, but no bi de correct tin.

"Ah di wanda now if de target na SDF or na for put pressure for goment for grant dia independence", Njong tok.

As party, Mayor explain say SDF no get pawa for stop any tinas de party dey for middle , separatists weh deh get gun for one hand and goment weh e get military for anoda.

But for Joseph Mbah Ndam weh e house too burn for Batibo, e say e no wan imagine who burn'am and no wan put de two tins togeda say deh target de party.

"Ma suspicion na political enemies, de pipo weh deh envy me". For yi, na fear afta deh burn e house make de mayor for Batibo resign, Mbah Ndam tell BBC News Pidgin.

And for de kidnap for majors, Mbah Ndam say, "some separatists na arm robbers deh di kidnap for moni, good one dem few now and odas di commit crimes and steal".

One get for bi careful know, de carater for de pipo weh deh bi involved before e tok.