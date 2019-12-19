Image copyright Reuters Image example President Trump was accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

Donald Trump don become di third US president for history wey di House of Representatives go impeach to lead to trial for di Senate wey go decide weda im go remain for office.

Di House vote ontop two charges - say di president abuse im power say im block Congress.

Both votes happun along party lines with nearly all Democrats wey vote for di charges and all Republicans against.

As di voting dey happun, President Trump bin dey address one campaign rally.

Im tell di crowd wey dey hail am for Battle Creek, Michigan: "While we dey create jobs and dey fight for Michigan, envy, hatred and anger dey worry di radical left wey dey Congress, you see wetin dey happun."

Di White House release statement say di president dey "confident say dem go free am" for di trial for Senate.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she land di Capitol on Wednesday

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Protesters bin march to support di impeachment across di kontri