Organizers of di concert, Nativeland, don comot to tok sorry afta dia every year show wey happun on Thursday night.

Tori be say di VIP stage fall yakata with pipo ontop as di show bin dey go on.

Native Mag, tok for inside statement wey dem don delete now say, "Di show bin start on time but by 11pm when dem bin dey close door, na im plenty pipo rush di security, dis wan allow pipo wey no get ticket to enta. Na im lead to di long music break afta we VIP platform fall down." Di statement tok.

Di statement say no pesin quick-quick tell dem say pipo injure for di event and say dia biggest take away from di event na say dem need to move di event to bigger venue.

But BBC tori pesin Yemisi Adegoke, wey attend di event say di stage bin collapse as dem bin all dey on top and di staff bin no even boda to ask if any pesin injure for di fall.

"So, I hear say dem lie say dem cancel di show so dat some pipo go comot so dem go fit continue." She tok.

This tactic of saying that the show was cancelled when it actually wasn't, in a bid to get people out, is the BIGGEST of all the mess ups this night/morning. Absolutely disgusting. #NATIVELAND19 — Banana (@huyii) December 20, 2019

She say she bin dey on top of di VIP podium when e collapse because she bin wan see Burna Boy and Santan.

Even celebs sef chook dia mouth put for inside di Nativeland mata.

things didn't exactly go right at NATIVELAND '19 but i'm glad we could still vibe and have fun — massive thanks to all of you that came out for me and quick recovery to those that got hurt at the stampede.



love and blessings 🙏🏾❤️ — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) December 19, 2019



love and blessings 🙏🏾❤️ — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) December 19, 2019

Everybody was sad and upset, Stepped in the building had to control the crowd and put a smile back on my peoples face #NATIVELAND19 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 20, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @temsbaby Really wanted to perform Longer at Nativeland 19’ but things weren’t going okay. Super grateful still🙏🏽❤️



Thank you guys for vibing with me regardless.

I love you and I always want to give my best.❤️ — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 20, 2019

Plenti pipo wey go di event post about di tins dem eye see for di show.

This is the most ridiculous statement you will ever read in your life. You'll be doubly angry if you're a communications professional. It basically puts the blame of the fiasco on fans (who paid by the way). It reeks of condescension and a sense of entitlement. #NATIVELAND19 https://t.co/db8M6DobqB — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) December 20, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @MissingDeity They locked the gate forgetting there are teenagers with actual curfews present since the organisers weren’t particular about age brackets.



This babe is freaking out and they won’t let them go.

Where are the organisers!? #NATIVELAND19 — Mistress Nutter (@MissingDeity) December 19, 2019

Dis na di 4th edition of di show wey don feature Davido , Burna Boy, Teni di Entertainer before.

Di show dey always pull plenti crowd.