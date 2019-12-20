Nativeland19: Fans para, organisers tok 'sorry' for show wey 'flop'
Organizers of di concert, Nativeland, don comot to tok sorry afta dia every year show wey happun on Thursday night.
Tori be say di VIP stage fall yakata with pipo ontop as di show bin dey go on.
Native Mag, tok for inside statement wey dem don delete now say, "Di show bin start on time but by 11pm when dem bin dey close door, na im plenty pipo rush di security, dis wan allow pipo wey no get ticket to enta. Na im lead to di long music break afta we VIP platform fall down." Di statement tok.
Di statement say no pesin quick-quick tell dem say pipo injure for di event and say dia biggest take away from di event na say dem need to move di event to bigger venue.
But BBC tori pesin Yemisi Adegoke, wey attend di event say di stage bin collapse as dem bin all dey on top and di staff bin no even boda to ask if any pesin injure for di fall.
"So, I hear say dem lie say dem cancel di show so dat some pipo go comot so dem go fit continue." She tok.
She say she bin dey on top of di VIP podium when e collapse because she bin wan see Burna Boy and Santan.
Even celebs sef chook dia mouth put for inside di Nativeland mata.
Plenti pipo wey go di event post about di tins dem eye see for di show.
Dis na di 4th edition of di show wey don feature Davido , Burna Boy, Teni di Entertainer before.
Di show dey always pull plenti crowd.