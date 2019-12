Nigerian students wey hook for Bosnia don come back - Abike

Image copyright Abike Dabiri/twitter

Di two Nigerian students, Alexandro Abia and Kenneth Eboh, wey dem bin wrongfully deport from Croatia go Bosnia don land enter back Nigeria.

Di Chairwoman for di Nigeria in Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa announce say dem land for di Abuja international airport on Friday night.

According to di students, Alexandro Abia and Kenneth Eboh, dem bin go one university table tennis competition for Croatia last month and na for dia dem wrongfully deport dem go Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Tori be say, at di time when police bin arrest dem for Croatia dem bin no hold travel documents follow bodi na why dem bin dey mistaken for illegal immigrants.

But di Croatian goment tok say no be wetin happun, say na di students demselves disappear afta dem check out of di hotel voluntarily.