Idris Elba go collect Sierra Leone 'citizenship'

British actor Idris Elba go visit Sierra Leone, on Friday di kontri wey dem born im papa.

Sierra Leone Tourism Minister Memunatu Pratt describe Elba visit as "homecoming".

Even though say dis na private visit, di ogbonge actor go meet President Julius Maada Bio, wey go make am citizen of Sierra Leone, according to di minister.

Elba bin act as Nelson Mandela for di feem Long Walk to Freedom, but im blow afta im act for HBO series The Wire, for di feem im act as drug capone for Stringer Bell. Im also act for Netflix feem Beasts of No Nation about child soldiers.

Tori be say di actor mama from Ghana dey expected to attend di premiere of one movie about chimpanzees, wey be Sierra Leone national animal, and im go later visit di chimpanzee sanctuary of Tacugama.

Elba bin meet President Bio for one investment conference for UK and also for UN General Assembly meeting for New York.

Goment bin tok say im get plans to invest for di tourist destination Bonthe Island.