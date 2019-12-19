Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di singer wash im hand comot for di COZA advert

Nigerians for social media dey doubt di explanation wey musician Davido give about how im take appear for one viral video wey dey promote event for popular Nigerian church, Commonweath of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Tori be say one of di church members bin post promo video for di church. Inside di video, one small girl and her mama siddon dey gist wit Davido about di program.

Davido tok inside di video say im dey put God first in evritin wey im dey do while di girl and her mama ginger pipo to come for di event.

Di video bin go viral afta di Head Pastor, Biodun Fatoyimbo repost am for im Instagram page. Na so pipo begin para say why Davido go pally wit church wey don dey inside news for plenti wrong reasons.

Davido come release statement for im Instagram wia im deny say im no get anytin to do wit di video, say di pesin wey post di video use cunny way to make am show inside just to promote di church event.

Image copyright davido

Di singer also add say im no get anytin to do wit di church, come warn make dem take di video down.

But plenti Nigerians for social media no believe Davido explanation say im no know say di video na advert for di church.

Many believe say di singer know wetin im bin dey do and im just dey try save face now wey pipo dey bash am.

Di church member wey record di video, Elizabeth Omale don also clear di air say no be official advert for di church but na personal video wey she do to try raise awareness for di church program wey she claim say she dey passionate about.

She tok say tori wey dey spread say Davido na official ambassador of COZA na lie.

For recent times, COZA don dey inside news for negative reasons based on di rape accuse wey di Head Pastor, Biodun Fatoyimbo dey face from one of im former church member, Busola Dakolo.

Dis kain reaction from kontri pipo ontop Davido so-called appearance for di church advert show say pipo still dey vex for di church no be small.