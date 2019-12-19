Image copyright EFCC/Twitter

Nigeria corruption police di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Interpol don arrest former Attorney General of Nigeria, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

Tori be say dem arrest di former Minister of Justice afta e land for Abuja from Dubai on Thursday.

Adoke dey face accuse of money laundering wey relate to di sale of Nigeria oil field wey worth reach $1.3bn for 2011.

For November Interpol bin arrest oga Adoke for Dubai ova di role wey e play for di Malabu oil deal.

EFCC say dia boss Ibrahim Magu and Dubai authorities bin hold different meetings in respect of di former Attorney General.

Mohammed Bello Adoke serve as former justice minister for Nigeria from 2010 to 2015.