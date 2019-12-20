Kano state goment say dem don receive letter from one join bodi of 35 civil society wey ask am to begin shaparly di process to comot from office, di Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi di second.

According to di statement wey di tok-tok pesin to Govnor Ganduje sign, di joinbodi say dis na to protect di rule of law and mandate wey Kano pipo give di govnor.

For di letter wey dem title "Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 : Demand Letter", di group, (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS), say dem dey look with side eye, di mata as e dey happun concerning di running of di affairs of di state and di gbege between di govnor and di Emir of Kano.

Di letter make reference to di new law for di state wey give Ganduje power to discipline any emir wey dey fumble.

Image copyright Tanko Yakasai Image example Govnor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi siddon togeda for event

Game of thrones

Di relationship between Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje and di former Central Bank govnor turned Emir no too dey bam, as some pipo wey dey goment feel say di Emir no support dem for elections wey just pass.

For May, Ganduje appoint four new emirs afta im create new Emirates to 'reduce di stress' ontop di Kano Emirate.

Di new Emirs Aminu Ado Bayero (Bichi), Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya), Tafida Abubakar (Rano), and Ibrahim Abubakar (Karaye) bin suppose get equal power as dat of di Emir of Kano Sanusi.

But by November, one High court for Kano cancel dia appointment say e no follow due process. Ganduje immediately reject di court judgement say dem dey chook eye inside.

Early dis month, Kano Assembly bin pass law for creation of four new emirates for di states, di move go add four emirates to di single one wey dey on ground.

Image example Emir Sanusi and di oda Emirs no greet each oda wen dem for di first time for event

Sanusi snub Emirs

For di first time since new Emirs enter, Sanusi and dem jam for event on Thursday, December 19, 2019, as President Buhari visit for di graduation of cadets from di Police Academy for Kano.

Sanusi no exchange greetings with any of di new Emirs wey make many pipo dey tok say e still neva accept say dem be five now instead of only am.

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example Emir Sanusi and President Muhammadu Buhari dey shake hand for event for Kano on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Wetin go happun next?

Dis latest drama dey come afta High Court for Kano on Tuesday refuse to extend one order wey block Ganduje to implement di new emirate law, afta some kingmakers carry di mata go court say Ganduje dey reduce dia power through di new emirates law.

According to di state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Ibrahim Muktar, di latest court decision mean say Ganduje fit go ahead to use im power wey di new emirates law give am, (wey include to discipline any emir wey dey fumble).

BBC Pidgin reach out to di goment to ask wetin go be dia response to dis request dem say di joinbodi carry come Ganduje domot, but dem never respond yet.