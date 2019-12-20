Ghana Presidency blow Ghc70 million on foreign trips den ‘item 13’, minority want probe

Image copyright Ghana presidency

Minority for Ghana parliament dey call for probe into how Ghana Presidency blow Ghc70 million on foreign travels, hotel accommodation den item 13 between January den September, 2019.

De figures emerge after documents on operations expenses of de Presidency go before Parliament, but some minority members start dey question how dem fit blow that kind of money within 9 months.

"What sort of operational expense be dis? He dey buy new plane from 62.5 million cedis. Refreshment, partying, tea 1.980 almost 2 million Ghana cedis on refreshment. De Vice President en office too be similar. We for demand accountability" Cassiel Ato Forson explain.

But government say de minority dey make noise sake of dem no overspend dema budget for de Chief of Staff office.

According to Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor "dis no any leak or something, but e be dem send that document go Parliament for de sake of transparency on how dem spend money for de 2019 period."

"We do dis to demonstrate to de finance committee say de amount dem approve nu, dem stay within de budget" Mr Jinapor add.

Dis be how dem spend de Ghc70 million.

Dem spend Ghc 62 million on foreign travels, Ghc 5.8 million on hotel accommodation den Ghc1.9 million item 13 den stuff.

Dis be how some of de operational costs wey de Presidency incur.