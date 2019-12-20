Image copyright EFCC

Nigeria corruption police EFCC don arrest one yahoo-yahoo boy wey dey pose as Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele to play pipo wayo.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission tok say Onyebuchi Nwalozie Julius confess say im don hama like N4.5m for dis Kurukere paro before dem gbab am for Uyo.

Onyebuchi tok say im dey into Estate Management, and use both mouth and written statement confess say im dey pose as di CBN Governor with email account: emefilegodwin586@yahoo.com to play im victims.

E say im play one Mr. Omar Es Sh Deeb, from Arab kontri and make am pay moni to im account through Western Union.

Onyebuchi also confess say im specialize for Business Email Compromise, BEC, and di way im dey operate involve searching for email addresses through Google search and e go come later send emails wey nobody go fit doubt go give im victims and play dem wayo as soon as dem fall yakata for im bad plan.

Although Onyebuchi confess say im don benefit reach N4.5million from dis mago-mago but EFCC say di evidence wey dem don gada so far, fit prove different as investigation still dey go on.

EFCC add say dem dey wait for response from some of di finance houses wey Onyebuchi do transaction with.