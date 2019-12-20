Image copyright EFCC/TWITTER

Federal high court for Abuja don grant Nigeria Corruption Police (EFFC) permission to detain di former Attorney-General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, for 14 days.

Justice Othman Musa grant di request wey dey inside di application wey EFCC lawyer, Fatima Mustapha, file and move on Friday.

Mustapha say di plan to hold di former AGF na to give dem time to complete dia investigations ontop all di accuse wey dem nack ontop di suspect head.

Oga Adoke dey face accuse of money laundering wey get to do with one Oil license (OPL) 245 wey im give Shell and ENI, wey worth reach $1.3bn for 2011.

Na Thursday im return to di kontri to end im almost four years exile.

Oga Bello Adoke serve as former justice minister for Nigeria from 2010 to 2015.