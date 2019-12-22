Image copyright Getty Images

French Presido Emmanuel Macron don announce say eight West African kontries wey dey use CFA franc as moni go begin use ECO as di new currency starting from year 2020.

Di West African CFA franc wey pipo sabi as 'franc cefa' na di legal currency for Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

Di French goment bin introduce di CFA franc to dia colonies for West Africa for 1945 and na dis same currency wey get links to di former colonial masters for France, dis West African kontris still dey use until now.

Ivory Coast Presido Alassane Ouattara admit say di CFA franc na symbol of colonialism.

President Ouattara wey tok dis one for di kontri capital Abidjan, announce three major tins wey go change wey include change of name, bye bye too holding of 50 percent of di reserves for di French treasury and dem go also comot di French goment mouth from anytin wey consign di new currency.

Macron throway tuale give di changes as im add say, "Eco go see di light of day for 2020".

Na since six months dem don dey plan di deal.

Meanwhile, di Economic Community of West African States dey also ginger all di oda kontries wey be dia members to join dis move to begin use di same Eco currency by 2020.

But kontris like Nigeria neva fit meet di criteria to begin use Eco sake of tins like high inflation rate and heavy gbese.

Economists dey also warn say di move fit no dey good for Nigeria.