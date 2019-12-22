Image copyright Getty Images Image example PCOS na one of di common reason why woman fit no get belle

One research show say Polycystic ovary syndrome dey affect about 18% of women for Nigeria.

Di research na sabi pipo for Prevalence, presentation and management of polycystic ovary syndrome for Enugu, south east of di kontri do am.

According to dem PCOS na di most common gynaecological endocrine sickness wey dey worry women wey don reach to born pikin.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) na hormonal sickness wey dey affect women of reproductive age.

Women wey get PCOS fit get irregular menstrual periods or plenty male hormone (androgen) levels, dis one mean say dem get plenty man blood for dia body.

Dr David Olarenwaju wey be Obstetrician and Gynaecologist advise girls from 16 and Above with Menstrual problems to see Gynaecologist sharpely.

Wetin be di symptons

Irregular periods or no periods, dis one mean say di ovaries no dey release eggs regularly

E dey difficult to get belle

plenty hair growth sake of to much testosterone hormone ( too much man blood)

weight gain

Oily skin and pimples

More dan half of di women wey PCOS dey affect no dey get any symptoms.

Nobody know di exact cause of PCOS but sabi pipo feel say na something wey pesin dey inherit from im family

"Di most effective way to manage PCOS na to live healthy lifestyle" na wetin Dr Olarenwaju tok.