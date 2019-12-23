Some northern Nigeria elders wan meet to settle di quanta between Kano state Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi under di leadership of former military ruler Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Di group, Northern Elders Forum don form committee of ten pipo to chook mouth for di gbege between di Kano state Govnor and di Emir of Kano.

Di committee include Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Dalhatu Sarki Tafida and Dr Umar Mutallab. Di committee also include two serving govnors, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

Di statement wey di forum send to BBC tok say di reason wey dem wan chook mouth for di crisis be say, e fit affect not only di peace and security for Kano but neighbouring states as well.

Alhaji Adamu Fika wey be di secretary wey sign di letter yan say, di group go work with full support from Presido Muhammadu Buhari federal goment.

E also yan say di committee don already contact di Emir of Kano and di govnor about wetin dem wan do.

"Both of dem don agree to support our moves and also to tell dia supporters to stop anytin wey fit cause problem like posting on social media, abusive songs etcetera." Di statement yan.

Former Permanent Secretary with federal goment, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed wey be member of di elders forum tell BBC say, na since dem suppose act on dis issue because di issues don dey go out of hand.

Dr Hakeem tok say dem no wan make any serious issue affect Kano because e go affect other neighbouring states as well and already northern Nigeria dey face too many problems.

Di gbege between Kano govnor and di Emir enta anoda level afta di govnor announce four new Emirs for di state, wey dey of equal rank with Emir Sanusi.

Dis efforts by Northern Elders Forum dey come afta di Emir don already agree to become chairmo for di council of chiefs for Kano wey di oda four new Emirs also belong.