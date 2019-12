Rock music na one genre of music wey no dey popular for naija but for Clay, she don dey enjoy dis kain music since she be 13-years-old.

She dey call her ‘Nigeria’s Rock Goddess’ and to her, rock music na everytin because she no fit explain how rock music dey do her.

Clay sidon with BBC News Pidgin to yan us how pipo for Nigeria music industry dey treat her.

Producer: Dan Ikpoyi