Lagos state police command don explain di reason why dem arrest Shina Peller wey be member of the House of Representatives and also di owner of popular Quilox club for di state.

Police say dem arrest Hon Shina Peller and five thugs because dem invade Maroko Police Station.

According to tok-tok pesin for Lagos police, DSP Bala Elkana, di whole quanta start on di 22 of December afta Maroko Police Station receive traffic report from Police officers wey dey control traffic along Ozumba Mbadi Way.

Di report say di entire road wey lead to toll gate don block because of di anyhow parking of customers wey go Quilox Club for Victoria Island, Lagos.

Di DPO Maroko come go meet oga Shina Peller to tell am to make sure say im customers for di club no block di major road wey dey cause heavy traffic.

Police come clear di traffic and oga Shina Peller come promise to keep the road free from traffic.

Then, for 23rd December around 8.30am, hold up come still plenti for di road again and police come find out say na di Club still cause am.

Di situation dey so bad so tey pipo come begin dey use leg trek.

Police team from Maroko Division come go dia again to go clear di traffic and remove three motor wey dey cause di hold up, wey some customers for di club park along di road.

Afta police carry di motor go station, di Club owner come gad about 50 thugs around 11am and invade di Police Station touse by force carry di motor.

Di Police Officers wey dey duty for di station come send alarm go Headquarters to call for reinforcement.

Na so Police teams from oda Divisions and Area J Command, come rush go di Station and arrest oga Shina Peller plus five thugs while odas wey follow am come jump fence and run.

Oga Shina Peller na im dey represent Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Oyo State.

Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu don order make dem sharpely transfer di Honourable case go di State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in thorough investigation.

E add say dem go charged am go Court.

Meanwhile, police say dem don warn owners of club houses inside Lagos State to provide parking spaces for dia customers within dia premises sao dat dem no go dey park anyhow for road.