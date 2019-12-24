Garba Shehu gbas gbos with Falana ontop Buhari 'third term plan'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari don already deny tori before say im dey eye third term.

Di Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria President Garba Shehu don again deny tori say President Muhammadu Buhari get plan for third term.

According to di tok-tok pesin, every claim wey suggest say di President go contest for third term for office na lie.

Oga Shehu dey respond to tok from di ogbonge Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, say sometin like dat dey pipeline.

Di Senior Advocate of Nigeria, bin don tell BBC Pidgin say Presido Buhari get third term agenda for di kontri, Falana bin add say im get proof say President Muhammadu Buhari dey work against di constitution to extend im tenure for office.

Oga Shehu for im latest response say Falana just dey find publicity.

"Di popular human rights lawyer and former unsuccessful opposition candidate for Ekiti state govnor, Femi Falana, don enta di free-publicity train, wey full with pipo wey dey find media attention, with dia claim say di president dey plan third term."

Skip Twitter post by @GarShehu The popularly acclaimed human rights lawyer and formerly unsuccessful opposition candidate for governor of Ekiti state, Femi Falana, has boarded the free-publicity train, full of those seeking personal media attention in claiming the president is planning a third term in office. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 23, 2019

"President Buhari get plan to serve im full second term wey dem vote am for, wey go end for 2023 - and den anoda general election for wia im no go contest go happun. E no even get small chance say dis wan go change." Oga Shehu tok.

Oga Shehu go on to say, di President na democrat wey respect di constitution, say any tin wey di aim na to change di two-term limit no go succeed and no go ever get Buhari support.

Dis no be di first time wey di presidency dey deny tori say Buhari dey eye third term.

Di 76-year-old President don already deny for early October 2019 say notin go make am eye third term.