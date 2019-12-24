Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari don send greetings give all Christians for di kontri as dem dey celebrate Christmas on 25th December.

For im Christmas message, di president say make all Nigerians make dem show di reason for dis season wey be love among all di ethnic groups for di kontri.

Make dem also give, share and be good neighbour to one anoda plus focus on all di tins wey bind everybody for kontri togeda as one.

"I dey advise my fellow Nigerians to comot hand from any actions wey go affect di spirit of di season."

"Celebrating di spirit and virtues of Christmas no suppose to be one-day affair, but need to kontinu enta di New Year."

President Buhari use dis opportunity take call on all elements wey dia actions dey opposite of wetin di season represents, especially, insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and those wey dey against di kontri economic to repent and join pipo wey get good mind for di kontri to beta.

E say if all dis bad belle pipo fail to listen to dia call, dem go meet dia end as e be say armed forces, security and law-enforcement agencies dey ready to deal and defeat dem.

"Our pipo must make extra efforts to live in peace and harmony with dia neighbours, no mata di differences."

Plastic bottle Christmas tree don make son orphans dem smile

"As we celebrate Christmas, make we remember to pray for members of our armed forces and oda security agencies wey dey make so much sacrifice to protect us from pipo with evil plan."

"Make we also also extend love to di families of those wey dia bread-winners make di ogbonge sacrifice as dem dey defend Nigeria."

Di presido beg motorists to drive with care dis festive season, and make road safety and security officials make sure say pipo follow safety measures to avoid anyhow accidents and loss of life and property.