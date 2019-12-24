Image copyright Facebook/Omoyele Sowore

Attorney General of Nigeria and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami don direct make Nigeria secret police release Omoyele Sowere and Sambo Dasuki.

Oga Malami order of release dey come afta di Department of State Security re-arrest Sowore for Federal High Court for Abuja on 6 December, 2019.

Dis update dey come days afta di oga Malami bin take ova di case of Sowere from Nigeria secret police on 13 December, 2019.

Nigeria goment bin arrest Sowore for August 2, 2019 say im plan nationwide protest against bad governance for Nigeria.

DSS bin arrest Dasuki for 2015 say im allegedly steal $2.1bn and accuse am say e award 'fake' contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets and ammunition wey Nigeria military suppose use to fight Boko Haram.