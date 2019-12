We no arrest Sowore sake of im na journalist - Garba Shehu

Image copyright Twitter/Garba Shehu

Senior Special Adviser to Nigeria President on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, don release statement to correct international tori pipo wey dey call #RevolutionNow convener Omoyele Sowore journalist.

Inside di statement, oga Shehu say, since 2015 reach today, president Muhammadu Buhari goment no eva arrest any journalist, seize any newspaper or close any media house.

E say, Sowore wey be former presidential candidate of di Africa Action Congress and publisher of online newspaper Sahara Reporters, enta television tell Nigerians make dem do revolution to overthrow democratically elected goment.

According to oga Shehu, Sowore no end dia, im create organisation wey im call Revolution Now for di purpose of causing katakata to overthrow goment, "No goment go just sidon dey look anybodi wey openly call pipo to scata peace witout doing anytin."

Image copyright Facebook/Omoyele Sowore Image example Omoyele Sowore

How e take begin

Nigeria goment bin arrest Sowore for August 2, 2019 say im commit treason.

Dem later release am for 5 December afta e spend more than 3 months for detention, only to re-arrest am inside court less dan 12 hours later.

On 13 December, 2019, Attorney General of Nigeria and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami bin take ova di case of Sowore from di kontri Department of State Service.

Den on December 24, DSS release di publisher afta oga Malami write to di DSS say make dem release am.