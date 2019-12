Image copyright Instagram/@acupofkhafi

2019 Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem season housemate Khafi Kareem don engage.

Di former housemate announce her engagement ontop Instagram on Thursday morning, December 26, 2019.

"Oh I get di best Christmas gift ever", she tok.

Although di picture wey she put no show di face of her fiancé, she use di #MrsEkpataLoading to take announce her engagement.

Ekpata na di surname of Gedoni, anoda housemate for dat BBNaija Pepper dem season.

E never too tey wey Gedoni, write special message ontop Instagram, wia e praise and express im love for Khafi.

For inside di house, Khafi close relationship wit housemate, Ekpata Gedoni bin don cause plenty tok-tok for social media and even inside di house.

UK Metropolitan Police confam give BBC Pidgin say dem dey investigate her as dem no give am permission before she go appear for di BBNaija show.