'I spend eight years awaiting trial before dem free me'

Nine days afta Babagana Aliyu arrive Lagos from north-eastern Nigeria, police arrest am ontop accuse of armed robbery.

E spend di next eight years inside prison dey await trial, during which time, Boko Haram also scata im family.

For 2018, dem release am for lack of evidence. Babagana say im dey innocent.

Babagana na one inside thousands of Nigerians wey dey spend years for prison, despite say dem no find dem guilty of di crime dem accuse dem for.

Video producers: Yemisi Adegoke and Joshua Akinyemi