Image copyright AFP Image example One faction of Islamist group Boko Haram now dey fight under di banner of "Islamic State West Africa Province"

Islamic State group don release video wey claim to show di killing of 11 Christians for Nigeria.

IS say na part of di recent campaign to "revenge" di death of dia leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi wey die during US raid for Syria for October.

Dem no give any details about di victims wey be all male, but IS say dem capture dem in di past weeks" for Borno State wey dey di north-east of Nigeria.

IS "news agency" Amaq na dem produce di 56-second video.

Na on 26 December dem release di video and analysts say dem clearly time am to coincide with Christmas celebrations.

Nigeria goment or any aid agencies wey "Islamic State West Africa Province" (Iswap) hold dia staff neva comment on di video.

Wetin dey inside di video?

Dem film di video for outdoor area wey we no fit identify.

Di group shoot kill one of di captive while dem cut di head of di oda 10 wey dem push go ground.

"We kill dem as revenge for di killing of our leaders wey include Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and (IS tok tok pesin) Abul-Hasan al-Muhajir," na so one of di member of di group media unit tok, according to Ahmad Salkida wey be journalist wey dem first send di video.