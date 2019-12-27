Image copyright @flyairpeace/Twitter

Aviation Security of di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria don arrest one man wey attempt to force im way inside one Air Peace aircraft.

Di incident happun by 9:10am on Friday morning for Murtala Muhammed Airport for Lagos as di plane dey prepare to take off to Owerri, Imo State.

For inside statement, tok tok pesin for Air Peace, Stanley Olisa say "di man wey dey for im twenties come out from bush along di runway and try to enter di aircraft through di wheel-well.

"Na anoda private jet wey dey behind di plane alert di Air Peace pilot say one young man dey try to force im way into di aircraft.

"Dem alert di security wing of di FAAN wey com carry di man comot," na so di statement tok.

When dem ask di man wey currently dey di regulator custody on why im take dat kind action, im say: "e tink say di aircraft dey go abroad."

Dis no be di first time dis kind tin go happun for Murtala Muhammed Airport.

For July, FAAN gbab anoda man wey run from bush stop aeroplane from take-off.