Buhari say no true Muslin go dey shout 'Allahu Akbar' as dem dey kill

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don condemn di killing of 11 Christians for di kontri.

Islamic State group bin release video wey claim to show as dem cut off di heads of 10 male Christians from Nigeria wey dem bin hold hostage.

Dem push di one of di victims for ground, come shot am die.

IS say dem bin gbab di victims from Borno State, north-east Nigeria and kill dem to revenge di death of dia leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

According to President Buhari, "Di death of di innocent pipo shock me reach bone...No true Muslin go dey shout 'Allahu Akbar' as dem dey kill innocent pipo.

"Dis agents of darkness na our enemies and dem no dey look weda pesin be Muslim or Christian. So make we no let dem divide us."

Di kontri main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) don reply oga Buhari say all im dey do na tok tok, wit no action against terrorism.

Di president promise say im administration go do more to dey fight di war against terrorism.

One part of di terrorist group Boko Haram bin break away for 2016 come begin fight under Iswap.

Iswap also dey active for kontris wey near Nigeria like Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Mali.