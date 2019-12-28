Image copyright Facebook Image example Gabriel Diya and his daughter Comfort died at a resort on the Costa del Sol

Di wife of one British-Nigerian Pastor wey drown wit two of dia pikin inside one resort swimming pool for Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve, don hala say all three of dem sabi swim.

Spanish police bin conclude say Gabriel Diya, 52, im daughter Comfort Diya, nine, and son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, die inside swimming pool water wey too strong for dem.

But Olubunmi Diya don deny am. She say "something dey wrong wit di pool" for Fuengirola resort.

Hotel operator Club La Costa World say di pool dey "work normally".

Earlier, Spanish media bin report say anoda daughter of madam Diya don tell police say di three wey drown no sabi swim.

But, inside statement wey she release to tori pipo, madam Diya say "We no ever tell di police or anyone say our family members no sabi swim."

She continue: "I believe say something dey wrong wit di pool wey make am hard for dem to swim at dat particular time

"My husband use di steps enter as im try to help di two pikin wey dey struggle, as me I run to apartments wey dey nearby, dey shout for pipo to come and help my husband.

"By di time assistance come, di three of dem don dey di bottom of di water."

In dia response to Mrs Diya statement, Club La Costa World resort tok say: "Serious and full police investigations into dis tragedy don confam say di pool dey work normally and say e no get malfunction of any kind.

Our sympathies dey for di family..."

One toktok pesin for di Spanish Civil Guard say ogbonge sabi swimmers comot Comfort hat from di pool pump but investigators wey torchlight am ay nothing dey wrong wit di pool, and later open am back for di public to use.

Dem also confam say lifeguards - wey suppose help during dat kain gbege - no dey around di pool because di pool dey small and dem "no see need" for am.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Club La Costa World resort get many swimming pools inside am

For personal tribute to her husband and pikin, Mrs Diya say her "heart don break".

"Dem bring joy and love to di world and to everyone wey dem meet.

"We love dem well, and go always remember dem for our hearts and miss dem well."

Oga Diya na pastor for di Redeemed Christian Church of God for south-east London.

Inside one a Facebook post on Friday, di church say: "Him na loving husband and ogbonge father. E also dey humble, friendly and na committed pastor and Christian leader."

For im daughter Comfort, di head teacher of her primary school say sha na "di most wonderfully kind, thoughtful, caring student" who be "role model" for odas.