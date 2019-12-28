Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Police

Police for Nigeria capital city, Abuja pour sand sand for planned robbery attempt of bank robbers on Saturday.

Tori be say di police shoot kill one suspect and arrest four odas inside di First Bank Plc branch for Mpape.

Di robbers bin trap inside di banking hall for some hours afta police arrive and come surround di building.

Local tori pipo Channels dey report say dem arrest four of di robbers and di situation now don dey under control.

Some videos wey dey for Twitter show as police try to access di building from di roof and also one show how dem arrest one suspect.

Our eye still dey dis tori, make you check back later for more details