Image copyright Gabriel diya/facebook Image example Gabriel Diya and im wife Olubunmi Diya

Di family lawyer to Gabriel Diya, di British-Nigerian Pastor wey drown wit im two pikin during holiday for one Spanish resort, don call for secondary investigation into di mata.

52 years old Gabriel Diya and im nine-year-old daughter Comfort and im 16-year-old son Emmanuel bin die on Christmas Eve inside swimming pool for one resort wey dem dey call Club La Costa World for Fuengirola, Spain.

Dis call for investigation dey come afta di Pastor wife, Olubunmi Diya cry foul play say her husband and two pikin bin sabi how to swim, as against wetin some tori pipo bin report.

Madam Olubunmi tell tori pipo Sky News say she believe say "something dey wrong wit di pool wey make am hard for dem to swim dat time".

Di family lawyer Javier Toro tok say, "E no dey normal say three pipo die for centre of pool. Di family no happy as dem dey treat am as just simple accident."

But di resort operator dey insist say notin dey wrong wit di pool, say e dey "work normally".

One toktok pesin for di Spanish Civil Guard say ogbonge sabi swimmers comot Comfort hat from di pool pump but investigators wey torchlight am ay nothing dey wrong wit di pool, and later open am back for di public to use.

Dem also confam say lifeguards - wey suppose help during dat kain gbege - no dey around di pool because di pool dey small and dem "no see need" for am.