Nigeria Customs confirm to BBC Pidgin say na dem raid plus seize second hands clothes from shops wey dey Yaba market for Nigeria financial capital, Lagos.Custom tok tok pesin Joseph Attah say, dem get info say traders use backdoor import cloths enta di kontri even though Nigeria law no permit importation of used clothes.

E say "we get right to break and enta any place wey we get info say contraband goods dey".Tori bin comot on Sunday say Nigeria Customs break plus raid shops wey belong mostly to pipo from di eastern part of di kontri wey don travel to celebrate season, and say di officers pack plenti of di second hand cloth waka.

Image example Goods wey dem leave waka afta di raid

BBC Pidgin tori pesin visit di market on Monday to investigate wetin happen, im see warehouse dem wey dem break during di raid.Some of di shops dey empty. Some women wey dey come carri market to resell just dey dia dey look as dem no see goods to buy.Some traders wey di tin affect no gree to talk for camera. But dem say di officers come on Saturday evening begin break di doors of shops and dem move dia market enta dia trucks. According to dem, di operation last reach Sunday morning.Oga David na trader, im tell our tori pesin say "dem no tell us why dem come do di raid, dem just begin pack our markets and becos dem carri guns, we no fit face dem".

E say dis kain raid bin don happen last year and as e happen again now e fit begin high di prices of okrika cloth for di kontri.Madam Zainab Abdulahi say okrika clothes be her business and she dey use am train and feed her family."If dem stop dis okrika business, how we go take feed our children?" na so Zainab ask.Custom tok tok pesin Joseph Attah say di same raid happen for Mubi market for Adamawa state northern Nigeria, say no be for only Lagos e dey happen and no be only pipo from one part of di kontri e affect.Plenti pipo for Nigeria dey buy and use second hand clothes well well. Pipo dey always buy okrika sake of say e dey cheaper dan new clothes.