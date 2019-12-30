Pastor and 23 years old boy join hand kill girlfriend for rituals

Image copyright Getty Images Image example SARS mata reign again for social media afta video show as police dey nack man wey dey for ground

Nigeria Police arrest one 23 years old boy, Adeeko Owolabi wey join hand wit one white garment church pastor, Segun Philip to kill im girlfriend for ritual.

Tok-tok pesin for di for Ogun state command, DSP Animbola Oyeyemi, say di young girl wey dem kill na final year sociology student of Lagos State University and her name na Favour Daley-Oladele.

Tori be say di girl bin comot from house on di 8th of December 2019 and afta she no return back, her parents report di mata for Mowe Police Station.

Afta police receive di report, di DPO for Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola informate im crack detectives to find out wetin make di 22 years old girl just disappear all of a sudden.

Afta thorough investigate di dectectives trace di movement of girl to one white garment church for far away Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State wey Segun Philip be di pastor.

As police arrest di pastor, im immediately inform di detectives say na di girl boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi na im bring her come di church.

Police come trace and arrest di boyfriend wey still bin dey around di area of di church.

Afta plenti questioning, di boyfriend come confess give police say e deceive im girlfriend go Ikoyi-Ile wia im don bin plan with di pastor Philip to use her for money making ritual.

Owolabi say wen di girl dey sleep, di pastor give am pestle wey im use take break di girl head and di pastor come quickly use knife cut her throat, tier her chest and remove her heart take prepare a concoction for Adeeko and im mama to eat.

Owolabi say e decide to go into money ritual as tins no dey go well with im parents especially im mama wey be di breadwinner of di family.

E say wen e meet di pastor to help am, pastor say make e bring human being for rituals and di available pesin at dat time na im girlfriend.

Osun Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, don order make dem transfer di suspects to Homicide Section for di State criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation.