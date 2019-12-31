Image copyright Instagram: travelling_aus_family

Thousands of pipo na im don run comot from dia houses go di seafront for Victoria, Australia to escape bushfires wey dey burn come di coast.

Pipo wey dey stay for Mallacoota don describe dia experience say e dey "terrible" as dem go camp for di sea dockyard and boats and di sky don turn blood-red because of dis fire.

Officials confam say anoda two pipo na im di bush fires don kill for New South Wales (NSW) - also 12 deaths wey dey linked to di fire crisis na im dem don record now.

Authorities say four pipo still dey miss for Victoria and anoda for NSW.

Dem see di bodies of di latest victims - wey be one papa and im son - for di town of Corbargo inside NSW, wey serious fire affect on Tuesday.

"Very tragic circumstances," na so NSW police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys tok. "Di papa and di son dey try do dia best with di fire as e dey come for early hours of di morning."

Locals run go di beach for Mallacoota on Tuesday morning

Serious "emergency-level" fire don blow go 500km (310 miles) stretch across two Australian states - from Batemans Bay inside New South Wales (NSW) to Bairnsdale inside Victoria.

Plenti holiday spots along di coast don dey cut off and dem don close di main road for di region, di Princes Highway

Victoria state premier, Daniel Andrews say dem fit call navy ships to provide food, water and power give di cut-off townships.

"Some of all dis communities wey fire don cut off na through sea pesin fit use take reach dia," e tok.

'We dey ready to jump into the water'

For Mallacoota, residents don run go di beach or run go hide inside fortified homes wen dem hear di warning siren go off around 08:00 local time on Tuesday.

One woman share dis foto of her young son wey wear mask and life jacket as di family run go boat to escape di fire for Mallacoota

"E suppose to be daylight but everywia dey black like midnight and we dey hear di fire dey sound," one local business owner, David Jeffrey tok. "We all dey fear for our lives."

"E get one rock wall wey dem don build to keep back di sea, and dat na wia we wan from jump enta di water if di terrible heat come."

Pipo wey dey di areas say di fire don sweep through di town and destroy plenti buildings, but change in wind na im come push am go back.

Fire fighters don gada for di shore as dia last line of defence.

Victoria state emergency commissioner Andrew Crisp tell tori pipo say na like "4,000 pipo dey di beach".

Di state fire service co-ordinator Steve Warrington say: "Everywia dey black, e dey really fearful... di community right now dey under threat but we go hold our line and dem go dey safe and protected."

E say di fire don burn plenti property across di entire East Gippsland region for di past days.

Authorities don advise pipo for di region - many of dem tourists - to hold on because by Monday e dey too late and dangerous to come comot dem from dia.

Pipo wey dey NSW holiday towns of Bermagui and Batemans Bay also run on Tuesday morning go di waterfront or makeshift evacuation sites near di shore.

Residents of Batemans Bay inside NSW also run go water for safety

For many Australians, di final days of 2019 dey tense as bushfire don destroy millions of hectares of land for di eastern states since September.

In total, 12 pipo don die, among dem na civilians and three volunteer fire fighters.