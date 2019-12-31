Image copyright Getty Images

Police for Northern Region of Ghana don arrest 18 pesin wey dem suspect to be part of di separatist group, Western Togoland.

According to sources within di Police Service for di Region, di arrest na afta informate reach police ear say some members of di separatist group from Kpassa dey hold meeting inside one primary school for Bimbila with di plan to recruit some youth wey go join for dia secessionist activities.

Dem come send joint military and police personnel go di area to arrest di 18 pipo.

Dem carry di 18 suspects go di Yendi Circuit court Monday were court say make dem keep dem for prison.

Di suspects go reappear for court January 9, 2020, dis na to allow for di prosecution to properly charge dem.

Lawyer for the accused, Alidu Rauf say im no dey happy with di process and e get hope say court go grant im clients bail for di adjourned date.

Meanwhile, some traditional rulers, including di overlord of di Bawku traditional area, Zug-Raan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, don reject calls from some pesin to join di 'Western Togoland'.

Di Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) wey 85-year-old Komi Kudzordzi, dey lead, announce di separation of di Volta and Oti Regions, plus part of northern Ghana on Saturday, November 16, afta one group meeting wey dem do.

Di group don dey campaign for di secession of some parts of Ghana make dem dey independent and be 'Western Togoland State'.