Authorities don ban meeting between man and woman for night for di Kirikasamma Local Goment Area of Jigawa State, North-western Nigeria.

Di local goment council authorities tok say dem dey do dis ban sake of all di plenti single women wey dey cari belle outside marriage for di local goment.

Di leader of di local goment councillors Sa'idu Marma, during di signing of di law say, fornication and unwanted pregnancies among girls na one of di biggest wahala wey di local goment dey face and dat na why dem need di law.

According to di law, any pesin wey dem catch dey meet for night with member of opposite sex go fit spend six months for prison or pay fine of fifty thousand Naira ($138.31).

Di local goment informate officer, Sanusi Daro say, di council sign di bill afta di ten councillors bin all agree.

No be only Kirikasamma local goment get dat kain law. For Gayawa town for Kano state, boyfriend and girlfriend no fit meet afta 9pm or else dem go arrest dem.