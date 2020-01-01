Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Police

Larry Ejiro, wey be Customer Service Officer for First Bank Plc branch for Mpape, Abuja don confess how im take help tiff pipo enta di bank wia im dey work.

On Saturday, Police for Nigeria capital city bin stop di robbery attempt for di bank wen dem shoot kill one suspect and arrest four odas.

Larry tok say dem force am to help dem enta di bank.

E tok give tori pipo say im meet di oga of di jaguda pipo, Ernest, for di bank wia im dey work. Im say Ernest dey come meet am to help am anytime e get issue for di bank.

"Ernest say di only thing I go do na to cari dem enta di Bank," na so Larry tok.

Im add say e neva work with Ernest before dis time wey dem com tiff for di bank.

Anoda suspect wey police arrest on top di mata tok say Mr Ernest tell am say e get work for am and e no tell am wetin di work be until dem meet Larry, wey be di staff of di bank and na dat time e tell dem say deal dey for dem to handle.

Di FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma tok say di tiff no fit cari any moni comot from di bank as dem sharperly stop di robbery.