Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don release im new year message for year 2020 and e tok plenti tins wey im say go make di kontri beta.

Im tok say we dey look forward as one kontri to di 2020s as plenti opportunity dey to build on top di security wey dey ground.

Dis na some of di tins wey im message dey about.

2023 Elections

"Na elections be di cornerstone of our democracy. I salute di commitment of di millions of pipo wey vote in peace last February and I give gbosa to di leaders dem wey contest to be President as dem submit to di authority of di authority of di electorate, di Independent National Electoral Commission and judicial process.

I understand well-well di frustrations wey our system don cause. I go stand down for 2023 and I no go dey available for any future elections. I don make up my mind to help strengthen di electoral process for Nigeria and across di region, wia several ECOWAS members go vote dis year," Buhari tok.

Image copyright Presidency

Security

As Commander-in-Chief, my primary concern na di security of di kontri and di safety of our kontri pipo. Wen I enta office for 2015 my first work na to go meet our neighbours for oda region to join hand to help us fight Boko Haram. Chaos no be neighbour wey anybodi dey hope for.

We don dey fight bad-bad extremists, cultists and jaguda pipo wey join together. E no dey easy but we dey win di war. We also look to di challenge di peace di reconstruction of lives, communities and markets. Di North East Development Commission go work with local and international stakeholders to help create new beginning for di North East.

Di Federal goment go continue to dey work with State Governors, states wey dey our backyard and our international partners to fight wetin dey cause violent extremism and di pipo wey join hand to give dem moni and organise terror.

Our security forces go receive di best training and we go give dem modern weapon, and in turn we go hold dem to di highest standards of professionalism, and respect for human rights. We go use all di human and new technology wey dey available to fight kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery.

Economy

Im say di economic Advisory council wey im goment set up don bring together ogbonge pipo wey go think of ways to fight poverty for di kontri and safeguard di economic interest

"Our policy na to promote correct balanced growth wey go bring jobs and e go reward industry", di President tok

Importation

As we siddon to celebrate with friends and family for ova dis holiday period for di first time for our generation our food plates no dey filled with imports of product wey we fit produce here for house.

Im say cross border movement go resume wen dem don dey satisfied say Nigeria economy don dey safe and di plan to beta di economy don dey kampe.

Image copyright FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR

Power

Power na major problem for generations now. We know say we suppose pick up on di pace of progress. We don get solutions wey go separate parts of di value chain to work beta together.

For di past few months we don engage stakeholders wey go develop plenti solutions wey go improve how electricity go dey available for di kontri, na wetin President Buhari tok.

Agriculture

Di revolution of agriculture don already dey become reality for all di corners of di kontri. We don get new agreement with Morocco, Russia and oda kontris wey go help access di kind input wey go help us transform our farming.

One good example of commitment to dis inclusive growth na di signing of African Continental Free Trade Area and di creation of di National Action Committee wey go oversee say e work well.