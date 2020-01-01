Di United Nations Children Fund say dem go born reach 26,039 pikin for Nigeria on New Year Day.

According to Unicef, Nigerian babies go reach almost seven per cent of di 392,078 pikin wey dem estimate say dem go born on New Year Day around di world - di third highest number of pikin for di world, afta India and China.

"Di beginning of a new year - and dis year, new decade - na chance for us to reason our hopes and dreams for di future of Nigeria - especially for those wey go inherit di kontri; di children," na so Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative tok. "As we start each new year, we dey remember di potential of each and every Nigerian child wey dey begin im journey for life—if only dem go give dem dat chance to survive and fluorish."

Fiji for di Pacific na im go most likely deliver 2020 first baby. Di United States, go be last. Around di world, over half of dis child births dey estimated say e go happun for eight kontries:

1.India — 67,385

2.China — 46,299

3.Nigeria — 26,039

4.Pakistan — 16,787

5.Indonesia — 13,020

6.The United States of America — 10,452

7.The Democratic Republic of Congo — 10,247

8.Ethiopia — 8,493

Every January, UNICEF dey celebrate babies wey dem born on New Year Day, ogbonge day for child birth around the world.