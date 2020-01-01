Image copyright PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE Image example PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

All over Nigeria, 31st of December na day wey sure say church go dey full as many pipo dey like end dia year and start inside church.

No be only dat one, di 31st night service A.K.A cross over service na also time wen pastors of different churches dey release words of prophecies, hope and caution to helep guide not just dia members but di kontri as a whole.

Dis year no dey different.

Pastor Adeboye

According to General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye,2020 go be di year of plenty joy and victory.

Di reverend tok wetin go happun for di New Year, during di cross over service for di Redemption Camp for Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria.

Di pastor also get warning too because according to am, dis go be year of plenty battles but pipo go win.

Pastor Adeboye tell Nigerians to pray for di nation.

For around di world, di pastor say earthquakes and volcanoes go hala. Dis one according to am, na as a result of of di way sin don increase.

Di RCCG General Overseer also prophesy say goment go change hands around di world. According to am, some go happun peacefully, while some no go be like dat.

Pastor Olukoya

Di founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, release 30 prophecies for di year 2020.

Olukoya also tag 2020 as di 'year of Revival and New Glory, im d say make Nigerians pray because di year would go dey messy and confusing.

Some of di prophecies include say:

Di enemy plan to bring di spirit of dog (strange sexual corruption) come n borad well-well dis year.

Ogbonge prayer dey needed against national restlessness

Dis na di year wen some leaders go shift go.

Year of perfection for vision.

Year of positive and negative harvest.

2020 go be up and down year

Fr Mbaka

Dis one from di Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, dey make pipo tok.

Im say di Imo State governorship candidate of di All Progressives Congress for di March 2019 election, Senator Hope Uzodinma, go take over di goment of Imo State.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission bin declare di candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party for di govnorship election, Hon. Emeka Iheidoha, as winner of di election, na im dey goment now.

Di controversial Catholic priest wey release di prophesy during im 2019 Passover ministration wey happun for im Adoration Ground say, im no know how di revelation go take manifest but maintain say "e never happun say prophesy wey dem declare ontop im prayer ground no come to pass."