Smokers weda past or present dey 'live in more pain'

Pipo wey dey smoke, and even those wey don already stop, report say dem dey live in more pain dan those wey no ever develop di habit, one report dey suggest.

Di findings dey based on di analysis of one data from more dan 220,000 pipo wey UCL do.

Di researchers say di reason why no be wetin pesin know, but e fit include say smoking dey cause permanent changes inside di body.

Di anti-smoking campaign group Ash say, di findings no suppose surprise pipo because of di dangers of smoking.

Scientists bin dey chook eye inside data from some online experiments inside di BBC Lab UK Study, for wia pipo participate between 2009 and 2013.

Dem sort dem into three categories:

no ever smok everyday

bin dey smoke everyday

or dey currently smoke everyday

Dem ask dem how much pain dem dey live in, and dem convert di ansa into scale from zero to 100. Higher score mean more pain.

Current and former smokers score like one to two points higher dan those who never smoke before, di study for di journal Addictive Behaviors show.

In oda words, smoking dey linked to living in more pain - even afta pesin quit.

"Di key finding na say former smokers still dey see di effect of pain wey go up," one of di UCL researchers, Dr Olga Perski, tell BBC.

She add say: "Na very large data set. We get good sample, so we dey confident say something dey happu dia.

"But we no fit say weda e make sense on di clinical level."

And Dr Perski say di most surprising finding na say dem find di higher levels of pain with di youngest age groups (aged 16 to 34).

Wetin dey happun?

E no get clear explanation as to why dis effect fit dey exist.

One idea na say some of di thousands of chemicals inside tobacco smoke fit lead to permanent tissue damage, wey fit result to pain.

Anoda na say smoking fit get lasting effect on di body hormonal systems.

Dis suggestion centre specifically around di hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA-axis), wey dey involved in how humnas dey respond to pain. If di HPA-axis is knocked out of balance den e fit lead to pipo to dey feel more pain.

But di possibility say smoking na just di symptom and not di cause sef dey dia.

For example, studies don link di neurotic personality trait to feeling of more serious pain and higher risk of smoking.

So e fit be say on average, di type of pesin wey dey more likely to report say e get more pain na also di type of pesin wey dey more likely to start to dey smoke.

"Dis na certainly issue dem suppose look into," Dr Perski tok.

However, she to say di latest study fit before research wey link smoking with serious pain and with back pain.

