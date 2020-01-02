Image copyright Other

Google dey use doodle to celebrate Nigerian filmmaker, Amaka Igwe as dem mark her 57 years posthumous birthday.

Igwe die for April 28, 2014 for Enugu, south-east of Nigeria afta she get asthma attack.

She be Nigerian filmmaker and oga for broadcasting. Igwe na di owner of Top Radio 90.9 Lagos and Amaka Igwe Studios.

Dem sabi Amaka as one of di second generation filmmakers wey help start to dey do video film for Nigeria cinema. She be prominent pesin for di movie industry till she die for 2014.

Dem born Uzoamaka Audrey 'Amaka' Igwe on di 2nd of January, 1963 for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Na she be di number five out of di seven children wey her papa and mama born.

She go basic school for All Saints School and Awkunanaw Girls High School for Enugu and later go study Education/Religion for di University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

Image copyright Google Image example If you enter google from your browser for Nigeria na Amaka Igwe doodle you go see.

From university, Amaka join di MNET short celluloid film "Barbers Wisdom" as director.

She dey part of pipo wey start modern Nigerian TV drama and film. She become popular afta she write and produce di award-winning TV soap, Checkmate and Fuji House of Commotion.

Her Nollywood projects include Rattle snake and Violated, , dis film dem set Amaka Igwe Studios apart for di Video film era of Nigerian cinema.

Na she be di founder of BOBTV Exp and di CEO of di Lagos mainland-based Top Radio 90.9FM station, na she get di quality content production powerhouse, Amaka Igwe Studios and Q Entertainment Networks.

Amaka Igwe win plenti awards during her career. For 2011, Nigeria recognise her ogbonge work for di film industry, dem give am Nigerian National Order of 'MFR,' wey stand for 'Member of Di Federal Republic of Nigeria'.

Igwe na accomplished writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and teacher.

Di late Amaka na proud mama of three children; Ruby, David and Daniel.