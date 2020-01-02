New year message: Projects wey President Buhari promise to do for Nigeria for 2020
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for im new year message highlight projects wey im goment wan do for year 2020.
Im say make Nigerians expect dis projects to come upstream from 2020:
- 47 road projects wey dem go complete for 2020/21, including roads wey lead to ports
- Dem go complete major bridges including ogbonge work for di Second Niger Bridge.
- Im promise to complete 13 housing estates under di National Housing Project Plan.
- Dem go commission Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and Enugu international airports for 2020.
- Dem wan launch agricultural rural mechanisation scheme wey go cover 700 local governments ova a period of three years.
- Plan dey to launch di Livestock Development Project Grazing Model for Gombe State wia dem don identify 200,000 hectares of land.
- Goment go train 50,000 workers to complement di kontri 7,000 extension workers.
- Dem go commission di Lagos - Ibadan and Itakpe - Warri rail lines for di first quarter.
- Dem go start di Ibadan - Abuja and Kano - Kaduna rail lines for di first quarter.
- Power sector go dey liberalised make dem for allow businesses to generate and sell power.
- Goment go begin di construction of di Mambilla Power project by di first half of 2020; and
- Dem go start di construction of di AKK gas pipeline, OB3 gas pipeline and dem go expand Escravos - Lagos pipeline for di first quarter of 2020.